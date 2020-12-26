Global  
 

Australia tipped for record Boxing Day sales, as Sydney residents urged to shop online

SBS Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Despite the coronavirus outbreak keeping shoppers home in Sydney, Australians are set for a record spend on Boxing Day sales.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: The History of Boxing Day (Boxing Day, Dec. 26)

The History of Boxing Day (Boxing Day, Dec. 26) 01:02

 The History of , Boxing Day . Relatively unknown in the U.S., Boxing Day is a bank holiday in the U.K. and countries throughout the British Commonwealth, including Canada and Australia. The day has evolved into one popularly devoted to post-Christmas shopping, but its origins remain a bit...

Sydney Sydney Capital of New South Wales and most populous city in Australia

Covid 19 coronavirus: NSW records 9 new cases, Sydney cluster grows

 New South Wales has recorded an additional nine cases of coronavirus, six of which have been linked to the Avalon (Northern Beaches) cluster and all linked to..
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney's Bronte Beach party broken up by police

 Riot police were called to Bronte Beach in Sydney on Christmas afternoon to break up hundreds of people who were throwing a party in defiance of coronavirus..
New Zealand Herald

NSW records seven new coronavirus cases as authorities urge Sydney residents to limit movement over Christmas

 The new cases takes the total number of infections linked to the Northern Beaches cluster to 110.
SBS

ShowBiz Minute: Tennant, Royals, Penguins

 British model, fashion muse Stella Tennant dies at 50; Meghan and Harry holiday card revealed; Penguin chicks in Sydney ready for their first Christmas. (Dec...
USATODAY.com

Boxing Day Boxing Day 26 December, usually a public holiday in the UK

Ind Vs Aus Test series: Akinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli’s absence, match strategy [Video]

Ind Vs Aus Test series: Akinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli’s absence, match strategy

India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said he would rather focus on his team than worrying about Australia's "mind games" ahead of the 'Boxing Day' Test starting here on Saturday. "Australians are very good at playing mind games and I will let them do that. We are focussing on ourselves, what we want to do as a unit and we are going to back our every individuals," Rahane said on the eve of the match. "It is a proud moment for me leading India, obviously it is a great opportunity, responsibility as well but I don't want to take any pressure," said the dependable middle-order batsman. "I think what I want to do is back my team. So focus is not on me, it is all about team and how we want to do well as a team. We are focussing on that."Even skipper Kohli, before leaving for India for the birth of his child, urged Rahane to be himself and play fearless cricket. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:57Published
ONS: Half of new coronavirus cases in England could be mutant strain [Video]

ONS: Half of new coronavirus cases in England could be mutant strain

Around half of all new coronavirus cases in England could be the new variantdiscovered in the UK, according to analysis by the Office for NationalStatistics (ONS). Concerns over the mutant strain, which scientists concludedwas spreading more rapidly, mean millions of people in England will join thosealready under lockdown conditions from Boxing Day. An estimated 645,800 peoplein private households in England had Covid-19 between December 12 and 18,according to the ONS – the equivalent of around 1.18% of the population, orone in 85 people.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published
Lorry drivers and police remain in Dover [Video]

Lorry drivers and police remain in Dover

Scenes in Dover as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the UK has agreedwith France to keep the border open “throughout Christmas”. Mr Shapps haspromised ferries will sail on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, as French firemenhave been drafted in to help test thousands of drivers who have been strandedat the Port of Dover this week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

