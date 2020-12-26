Global  
 

Fears 'appalling' beach party in Sydney's east could become a coronavirus 'super-spreader' event

SBS Saturday, 26 December 2020
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard described a party held on Christmas Day at Sydney's Bronte Beach as "absolutely appalling" behaviour.
News video: COVID-19 rules ignored as Christmas revellers party on Sydney beach

COVID-19 rules ignored as Christmas revellers party on Sydney beach 00:27

 Police were called to break up a beach party in Australia's biggest city, Sydney on Friday (December 25).Hundreds of revellers were celebrating Christmas at Bronte Beach, despite fears over the spread of coronavirus.There was little evidence of social distancing as the party-goers sang and danced...

