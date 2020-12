You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 8-year-old 'pet detective' reunites woman with lost cat



Aiden Foster didn’t give up until a West Palm Beach woman found her cat which ran away weeks ago. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:44 Published 1 day ago 16-year-old charged as adult in fatal shooting of woman on Singer Island



A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in the fatal shooting of a woman on Singer Island earlier this month. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:25 Published 3 days ago Former Neighbor Spearheads Effort To Improve Living Conditions At 87-Year-Old Pompano Woman’s Home



Dick Spalding helped fix Gloria Mugford's leaky roof after it caused her to fall and be taken to the hospital. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:54 Published 3 days ago