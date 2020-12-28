Global  
 

The federal government is considering deporting backpackers over Bronte Beach party

SBS Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke was "shocked at the scenes" at Bronte Beach on Christmas when a crowd breached social distancing and other rules.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alex Hawke Alex Hawke Australian politician


Bronte, New South Wales Bronte, New South Wales Suburb of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Fears 'appalling' beach party in Sydney's east could become a coronavirus 'super-spreader' event

 NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard described a party held on Christmas Day at Sydney's Bronte Beach as "absolutely appalling" behaviour.
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney's Bronte Beach party broken up by police

 Riot police were called to Bronte Beach in Sydney on Christmas afternoon to break up hundreds of people who were throwing a party in defiance of coronavirus..
New Zealand Herald

