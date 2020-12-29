Global  
 

New Year's Eve celebrations will be different this year. Here's what you can and can't do in Sydney and around Australia

SBS Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
As NSW deals with a growing COVID-19 cluster on Sydney's Northern Beaches, here is an overview of the restrictions in place for New Year’s Eve celebrations across the country.
