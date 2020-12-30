Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NSW records 18 local COVID-19 cases including six linked to new Croydon cluster

Sydney Morning Herald Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Household gatherings will be limited to five guests in greater Sydney, Wollongong, the Central Coast and Blue Mountains and outdoor events to 30 from midnight ahead of New Year's Eve.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Dozens queue outside COVID-19 testing centre in Sydney as new cluster identified

Dozens queue outside COVID-19 testing centre in Sydney as new cluster identified 00:58

 Dozens of vehicles were seen queuing outside a COVID-19 testing centre in Sydney, Australia, as a new cluster was identified in the area.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces Over 1,100 New Cases [Video]

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces Over 1,100 New Cases

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,166 new Coronavirus cases and six additional deaths Thursday.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:15Published
Tri-State Area COVID Numbers: Nov. 21, 2020 [Video]

Tri-State Area COVID Numbers: Nov. 21, 2020

The Tri-State Area is hitting more records as COVID cases continue to surge.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:35Published
COVID Hospitalizations Hit 6-Month High In New Jersey [Video]

COVID Hospitalizations Hit 6-Month High In New Jersey

COVID cases are surging in New Jersey with hospitalizations hitting a six-month high. Cars lined up Wednesday night in Essex County, where drive-thru testing is now offered six days a week in an effort..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:48Published

Related news from verified sources

NSW records 18 local COVID-19 cases including six linked to new Croydon cluster, as restrictions widened

 Household gatherings will be limited to five guests in greater Sydney, Wollongong, the Central Coast and Blue Mountains and outdoor events to 30 from midnight...
Sydney Morning Herald

NSW records 18 local virus cases including six linked to new Croydon cluster, as restrictions widened

 Household gatherings will be limited to five guests in greater Sydney, Wollongong, the Central Coast and Blue Mountains and outdoor events to 30 from midnight...
Brisbane Times

Covid 19 coronavirus: NSW records 18 new cases, Sydney clusters spike

Covid 19 coronavirus: NSW records 18 new cases, Sydney clusters spike New South Wales has recorded 18 new cases of coronavirus.Nine of those cases are linked to the Northern Beaches cluster and and six are linked to a new Croydon...
New Zealand Herald