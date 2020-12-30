NSW records 18 coronavirus cases as new family cluster emerges in Croydon
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
NSW has reported 18 cases of community transmission of coronavirus, and a second cluster of the deadly disease in Sydney's Inner West.
Vic 'long way' from opening NSW borderVictoria won't be opening its border with NSW any time soon, Police Minister Lisa Neville says, after 18 community transmission cases were recorded in NSW.
SBS
NSW records 18 coronavirus cases as new cluster emerges in Sydney's inner westNSW has reported 18 cases of community transmission of coronavirus, and a second cluster of the deadly disease in Sydney's Inner West.
SBS
Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Shut it down' - calls mount for Sydney lockdown as outbreak spreadsPressure is mounting for NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to send all of Sydney into lockdown after the state recorded 18 new coronavirus cases over the past 24..
New Zealand Herald
NSW records 18 new coronavirus cases as NYE restrictions tightened for Greater SydneyNSW has reported 18 cases of community transmission of coronavirus, and a second cluster of the deadly disease in Sydney's Inner West.
SBS
Covid 19 coronavirus: NSW records 18 new cases, Sydney clusters spikeNew South Wales has recorded 18 new cases of coronavirus.Nine of those cases are linked to the Northern Beaches cluster and and six are linked to a new Croydon..
New Zealand Herald
Covid: Sydney announces new restrictions ahead of New YearThe Australian city is battling a worsening outbreak after months of next to no cases.
BBC News
