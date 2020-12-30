Victoria and the NT ramp up restrictions as NSW records more COVID-19 cases

Victoria won't be opening its border with NSW any time soon, Police Minister Lisa Neville says, after 18 community transmission cases were recorded in NSW.

Queensland has recorded two new COVID-19 cases in hotel quarantine and Health Minister Yvette D'Ath is watching the growing outbreak in NSW "very closely".

The Western Australian government says its hard border closure with NSW is justified as more COVID-19 cases emerge in Sydney.

