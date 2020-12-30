Watch: Victoria COVID-19 update

Victoria's Acting Premier Jacinta Allan is providing a COVID-19 update alongside health officials as the state ends its 61-day streak without a community coronavirus transmission.Full Article
Three new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Victoria in the past 24 hours, as the rolling number of infections with an..
