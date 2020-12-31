Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Border closures re-imposed in Australia as more coronavirus cases reported

SBS Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
More states are expected to follow South Australia in re-imposing border closures with New South Wales over an increase in COVID-19 cases.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Closing COVID testing sites during the holidays could cause spike in cases

Closing COVID testing sites during the holidays could cause spike in cases 02:06

 COVID-19 testing sites in Hillsborough County are back open today after being closed for the holiday. Doctors say these site closures could potentially cause a spike in COVID-19 cases.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

South Australia South Australia State of Australia

South Australia's ban on single-use plastics to start in March following coronavirus delay

 South Australia's ban on single-use plastics, the first of its kind in Australia, will kick in from March next year.
SBS

Adelaide's Parafield coronavirus cluster has officially been declared eliminated

 With no new cases reported in South Australia on Wednesday, the Parafield cluster has passed 28 days, or two incubation cycles, since the last infection.
SBS

SA's ban on plastics to start in March

 South Australia's ban on single-use plastics, the first of its kind in Australia, will kick in from March next year.
SBS

WA to drop its coronavirus quarantine restrictions for SA travellers on Christmas Day

 West Australian Premier Mark McGowan has confirmed South Australians will be able to enter his state without quarantining from Christmas Day.
SBS

New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria numbers rise, new Sydney cluster erupts

 Ten new virus cases have been revealed in NSW, with five linked to the northern beaches cluster.Of those, three are associated with the growing new outbreak in..
New Zealand Herald

NSW records 10 new local coronavirus cases as authorities flag new infection sites

 New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney will be subdued as the COVID-19 clusters in the Northern Beaches and Inner West continue to grow.
SBS

NSW authorities tighten coronavirus restrictions as new infection sites emerge across Sydney

 Growing COVID-19 clusters in Sydney's northern beaches and inner west, as well as mystery cases elsewhere, have soured the end of 2020 for NSW.
SBS

Victoria and the NT ramp up restrictions as NSW records more COVID-19 cases

 Victoria and the NT have broadened their restrictions on travel from NSW as the state records more cases of community COVID-19 transmission.
SBS

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Massachusetts Reports 6,135 New COVID Cases, 118 More Deaths [Video]

Massachusetts Reports 6,135 New COVID Cases, 118 More Deaths

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6,135 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 118 more deaths in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:18Published
20 cases of mutant virus strain in India, surge expected | Oneindia News [Video]

20 cases of mutant virus strain in India, surge expected | Oneindia News

20 cases of the mutant coronavirus strain discovered in the UK have been detected in India, all the patients are returnees from Britain. Earlier 6 people were detected with the new strain and 14 more..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:21Published
Dad planning legal action after 15-year-old son is sacked from paperboy job because he was forced to self-isolate [Video]

Dad planning legal action after 15-year-old son is sacked from paperboy job because he was forced to self-isolate

A dad says he is planning to take legal action against a newsagent after his 15-year-old son was sacked from his job as a paperboy - for taking time off to self-isolate.  Keenan Latimer has..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

1st time since Covid outbreak, weekly cases fall in all states

 For the first time since the Covid-19 virus spread through the country in March, all states and Union Territories (UT) registered a week-on-week decline in fresh...
IndiaTimes

More than 2,000 Covid cases recorded in Northern Ireland in 24-hour period

 More than 2,000 positive cases of Covid-19 have been notified in Northern Ireland.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •The AgeCBC.caBBC News

Ontario reports more than 2,200 new cases of COVID-19 as hospitalizations exceed 1,000

 Ontario is reporting more than 2,200 new cases of COVID-19 as the number of virus-related hospitalizations surpasses 1,000.
CP24 Also reported by •UpworthyCBC.caThe AgeSydney Morning HeraldBBC NewsBusiness Insider