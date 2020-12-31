Border closures re-imposed in Australia as more coronavirus cases reported
More states are expected to follow South Australia in re-imposing border closures with New South Wales over an increase in COVID-19 cases.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
South Australia State of Australia
South Australia's ban on single-use plastics to start in March following coronavirus delaySouth Australia's ban on single-use plastics, the first of its kind in Australia, will kick in from March next year.
SBS
Adelaide's Parafield coronavirus cluster has officially been declared eliminatedWith no new cases reported in South Australia on Wednesday, the Parafield cluster has passed 28 days, or two incubation cycles, since the last infection.
SBS
SA's ban on plastics to start in MarchSouth Australia's ban on single-use plastics, the first of its kind in Australia, will kick in from March next year.
SBS
WA to drop its coronavirus quarantine restrictions for SA travellers on Christmas DayWest Australian Premier Mark McGowan has confirmed South Australians will be able to enter his state without quarantining from Christmas Day.
SBS
New South Wales State of Australia
Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria numbers rise, new Sydney cluster eruptsTen new virus cases have been revealed in NSW, with five linked to the northern beaches cluster.Of those, three are associated with the growing new outbreak in..
New Zealand Herald
NSW records 10 new local coronavirus cases as authorities flag new infection sitesNew Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney will be subdued as the COVID-19 clusters in the Northern Beaches and Inner West continue to grow.
SBS
NSW authorities tighten coronavirus restrictions as new infection sites emerge across SydneyGrowing COVID-19 clusters in Sydney's northern beaches and inner west, as well as mystery cases elsewhere, have soured the end of 2020 for NSW.
SBS
Victoria and the NT ramp up restrictions as NSW records more COVID-19 casesVictoria and the NT have broadened their restrictions on travel from NSW as the state records more cases of community COVID-19 transmission.
SBS
