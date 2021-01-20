Watch: Joe Biden's first day as US President
Joe Biden is arriving at the White House after being inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States.Full Article
During his first full day in office, President Joe Biden got rid of a button that ex-President Donald Trump used to summon a butler..
The president will sign 10 executive orders to increase COVID-19 vaccinations.