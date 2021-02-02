Homes destroyed as out-of-control bushfire in Perth Hills forces thousands to evacuate
Published
A bushfire raging near the Perth Hills has destroyed at least three homes and forced thousands of residents from their homes.Full Article
Published
A bushfire raging near the Perth Hills has destroyed at least three homes and forced thousands of residents from their homes.Full Article
Thousands in Perth’s north east have been forced to evacuate their homes in the middle of the night as a bushfire rips through..