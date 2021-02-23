Controversial backbencher Craig Kelly resigns from Liberal Party to join crossbench
Federal MP Craig Kelly has announced his resignation, stating he would only be able to speak "frankly and fearlessly" from the crossbench.Full Article
Federal MP Craig Kelly has announced his resignation from the Liberal Party and will remain in Parliament as an independent.
Controversial Liberal MP Craig Kelly has resigned from the party to move to the crossbench. He will still support the government on..