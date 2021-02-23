COVID-19 Vaccine: Health Minister Greg Hunt is live
Published
Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt is speaking from Canberra as thousands continue to be vaccinated across the country.Full Article
Published
Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt is speaking from Canberra as thousands continue to be vaccinated across the country.Full Article
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia started its COVID-19 inoculation program on Monday days after its neighbor New Zealand, with..
Health Minister Greg Hunt has confirmed the first doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine have arrived in Australia, with the..
Australia's Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly and Health Minister Greg Hunt are providing a national COVID-19 update ahead of the..