Labor poised to claim big election win as polls open in Western Australia
Premier Mark McGowan is tipped to lead Labor to a victory in Western Australia's state election that could wipe out much of the Liberal opposition.Full Article
The Western Australian Premier says he is not 'taking anything for granted' as polls point to a thumping Labor win.