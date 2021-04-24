Canberra hosts the Anzac Day Dawn Service
Thousands of people gathered at Canberra''s War Memorial to attend this year's Anzac Day Dawn Service and to pay their respects to Australia's servicemen and women.Full Article
The mental toll of war and pending royal commission into veterans' suicide have been reflected on at Anzac Day commemorations.