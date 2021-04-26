Texas woman charged with embezzlement for overdue rental video from 1999
Published
The woman had been charged with a felony when, according to court documents, she had failed to return a VHS copy of Sabrina the Teenage Witch.Full Article
Published
The woman had been charged with a felony when, according to court documents, she had failed to return a VHS copy of Sabrina the Teenage Witch.Full Article
A former Oklahoma resident now living in Texas recently learned that she had an active warrant for a felony embezzlement charge for..