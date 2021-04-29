PM warns identity politics, abuse of social media are undermining society
Published
Scott Morrison discussed identity politics and the misuse of social media at the United Israel Appeal NSW donor dinner in Sydney on Thursday night.Full Article
Published
Scott Morrison discussed identity politics and the misuse of social media at the United Israel Appeal NSW donor dinner in Sydney on Thursday night.Full Article
In electoral terms, Israel is now emerging as the most conservative nation in the democratic world
On the face of it,..
Scott Morrison has given a speech to Sydney's Jewish community on the importance of human dignity and the role of the state in..