Brumbies book place in Super Rugby AU final with win over Force
Published
The Brumbies downed the Western Force 21-9 on Saturday in Canberra to set up another grudge match with their biggest Australian rival.Full Article
Published
The Brumbies downed the Western Force 21-9 on Saturday in Canberra to set up another grudge match with their biggest Australian rival.Full Article
The Brumbies will host the Force at GIO Stadium on Saturday. The winner will book a ticket to Saturday week’s Super Rugby AU..