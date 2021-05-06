Minister vetoes $280m loan to Queensland wind farm
Renewable energy developer Neoen says it will push ahead with a planned wind farm after Keith Pitt vetoed a Northern Australia Infrastructure Fund funding recommendation.Full Article
