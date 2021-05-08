California population declines for first time in history
The drop halted a growth streak dating to its founding in 1850 on the heels of a gold rush that prompted a flood of people to seek their fortune in the West.Full Article
Is the California dream dying? For the first time since records have been kept, California’s year-to-year population has dropped.
Lost 182,000 people