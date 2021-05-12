Australia buys 25 million Moderna vaccine doses, negotiates onshore manufacturing
Published
Moderna has struck an agreement with the Morrison government to supply 10 million doses this year and 15 million booster shots in 2022.Full Article
Published
Moderna has struck an agreement with the Morrison government to supply 10 million doses this year and 15 million booster shots in 2022.Full Article
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reached a supply agreement for 25 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, the..