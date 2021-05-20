Two AstraZeneca shots could be 85-90 per cent effective, UK data suggests
Published
The preliminary finding is the first of its kind on the effectiveness of two doses of AstraZeneca in a real-world setting, Public Health England said.Full Article
Published
The preliminary finding is the first of its kind on the effectiveness of two doses of AstraZeneca in a real-world setting, Public Health England said.Full Article
Two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are around 85% to 90% effective against symptomatic disease, Public Health..