Biden calls Israel-Hamas ceasefire a victory for ‘quiet diplomacy’
Published
The US President said he now saw “a genuine opportunity to make progress” in the Israel-Palestine conflict following news of a ceasefire in Gaza.Full Article
Published
The US President said he now saw “a genuine opportunity to make progress” in the Israel-Palestine conflict following news of a ceasefire in Gaza.Full Article
Watch VideoCalls for a cease-fire between Israel's military and Hamas continue to grow.
The United Nations General..
President Biden is facing more pressure among Democrats to call for a cease fire between Israel and Hamas, as the White House..
The White House on Monday defended not publicly calling for a cease-fire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying the Biden..