Manly legend and NRL Immortal Bob Fulton dies aged 73
Published
Bob Fulton, who played 219 games for Manly-Warringah and coached them to two premierships, has died at 73 after a long battle with cancer.Full Article
Published
Bob Fulton, who played 219 games for Manly-Warringah and coached them to two premierships, has died at 73 after a long battle with cancer.Full Article
Australian Rugby league icon Bob Fulton has died aged 73 after a long battle with cancer.Tributes began pouring in for the footy..