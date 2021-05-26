South Australia to shut border with Greater Melbourne
Published
South Australia will slam shut its border with Greater Melbourne from 6pm on Wednesday over the latest COVID-19 outbreak.Full Article
Published
South Australia will slam shut its border with Greater Melbourne from 6pm on Wednesday over the latest COVID-19 outbreak.Full Article
South Australia will slam shut its border with Greater Melbourne from 6pm on Wednesday over the latest COVID-19 outbreak.
S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) was trading near the flat line, up 0.16% to 7126 points by 1 pm, as Victoria reported 10 new local..