Portraits of Grace Tame, Eryn Jean Norvill announced as 2021 Archibald Prize finalists

The Archibald portrait competition offers $100,000 in prize money for the winning artist, with entries to be painted in the past year from at least one live sitting. This year, 52 works have been selected as finalists in the prestigious prize, with portraits of famous identities such as Grace Tame, Kate Ceberano, Craig Foster, Eryn Jean Norvill, Rachel Griffiths and Kerry O'Brien making the cut. Scroll through the finalists below before the winner is announced on June 4.