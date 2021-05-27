Popyrin draws Nadal, Big Three grouped in same half at Roland-Garros
Published
Australian Alexei Popyrin has been dealt the toughest assignment in tennis, while world No.1 Ashleigh Barty will play American Bernarda Pera first.Full Article
Published
Australian Alexei Popyrin has been dealt the toughest assignment in tennis, while world No.1 Ashleigh Barty will play American Bernarda Pera first.Full Article
(MENAFN - NewsBytes)2021 French Open, 2021 French Open news, 2021 French Open men's singles, 2021 French Open men's singles..
Well, here's a new one for the Big Three of men's tennis: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer ended up in the same half..