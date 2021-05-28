Victoria records five new COVID-19 cases
Victoria has recorded five new COVID-19 cases on day two of the snap lockdown, as the state’s vaccine booking system buckles under demand.Full Article
Mystery cases, growing infections and a rapidly expanding list of exposure sites have heightened fears Victoria's "circuit breaker"..
MELBOURNE, Australia — Authorities say a COVID-19 cluster in Australia’s second-largest city has spread into to nursing..