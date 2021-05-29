Victoria COVID-19 update
Published
Health Minister Martin Foley and Testing Commander Jeroen Weimar will provide an update as Victoria records five new locally acquired COVID cases.Full Article
Published
Health Minister Martin Foley and Testing Commander Jeroen Weimar will provide an update as Victoria records five new locally acquired COVID cases.Full Article
The Government is set to provide an update on the travel bubble pause with Victoria following news the state has gone into a 7-day..
WA Premier Mark McGowan is expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Victoria at 4.15pm local time.