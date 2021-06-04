UK approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds

Britain’s medicines regulator said on Friday it had approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for use on 12- to 15-year-olds.

