UK approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds
Britain’s medicines regulator said on Friday it had approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for use on 12- to 15-year-olds.Full Article
The UK has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 15.The Medicines and Healthcare products..
The UK's vaccines committee will now decide whether children should get the jab