Meghan and Harry welcome Lilibet
Published
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to her second child, a baby girl, who she and husband Prince Harry have named Lilibet Diana.Full Article
Published
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to her second child, a baby girl, who she and husband Prince Harry have named Lilibet Diana.Full Article
Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday, June 4 in Santa Barbara, California.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed their second child - who they have called Lilibet Diana.