Socceroos see off Chinese Taipei as World Cup march continues
Published
The 5-1 victory was Australia’s sixth win in a row, and all but guarantees them a spot in the final phase of qualifying for the next World Cup in Qatar.Full Article
Published
The 5-1 victory was Australia’s sixth win in a row, and all but guarantees them a spot in the final phase of qualifying for the next World Cup in Qatar.Full Article
Mitch Duke scored twice as Australia closed in on a place in the third stage of World Cup qualifying with a 5-1 hammering..