America’s uber rich pay next to no income tax at all
Published
A source leaked tax data to ProPublica on the wealthiest people in the US, including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Rupert Murdoch and Mark Zuckerberg.Full Article
Published
A source leaked tax data to ProPublica on the wealthiest people in the US, including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Rupert Murdoch and Mark Zuckerberg.Full Article
President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress say climate change is the most serious problem facing the United States, and have..
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) US President Joe Biden’s first months in office have been impressive. The number of Covid-19 vaccines that..