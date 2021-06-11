Man shot, police officer allegedly stabbed on Sydney’s northern beaches
Published
A man is under police guard in hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg after he allegedly stabbed an officer in the hand at Narraweena.Full Article
Published
A man is under police guard in hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg after he allegedly stabbed an officer in the hand at Narraweena.Full Article
A man is under police guard in hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg after he allegedly stabbed an officer in the hand at..