Trump officials seized data from House Democrats in leaks probe
Published
The Justice Department under former president Donald Trump secretly seized data from the accounts of at least two Democratic lawmakers in 2018, sources say.Full Article
Published
The Justice Department under former president Donald Trump secretly seized data from the accounts of at least two Democratic lawmakers in 2018, sources say.Full Article
Watch VideoThe Justice Department under former President Donald Trump seized data from the accounts of at least two members of the..
Officials subpoenaed Apple for the data of Rep. Adam Schiff and another House Intelligence Committee member, as well as their..