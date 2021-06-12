Premier Daniel Andrews reveals return date
Daniel Andrews has rconfirmed he will return to work soon after over three months out with a fractured spine and ribs.Full Article
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as he plans a return to work on 28 June, following a..
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says he "can't wait" to get back to work after being given the all-clear to resume his duties at..