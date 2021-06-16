Australia’s minimum wage to increase by almost $20 a week
Published
The decision affects about 2.5 million Australians who rely on either the absolute national minimum wage or the minimum wages for their industry.Full Article
Published
The decision affects about 2.5 million Australians who rely on either the absolute national minimum wage or the minimum wages for their industry.Full Article
The Fair Work Commission has determined minimum wages will rise by $18.80 a week in its annual decision affecting 2.3 million..