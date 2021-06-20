Sokolski wants more opportunities for local ownership
Published
Prominent owner Brae Sokolski says there should be more opportunities for owners to buy into local horses after he secured Melbourne Cup aspirant Incentivise.Full Article
Published
Prominent owner Brae Sokolski says there should be more opportunities for owners to buy into local horses after he secured Melbourne Cup aspirant Incentivise.Full Article
By Matt Ray
In recent years, there’s been a push to move zoning decisions further from the local level. In 2019,..