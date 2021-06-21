Great Barrier Reef 'in danger' UNESCO says
Published
Australia says it has been blindsided by a recommendation to list the Great Barrier Reef as a world heritage site "in danger" and will contest the decision.Full Article
Published
Australia says it has been blindsided by a recommendation to list the Great Barrier Reef as a world heritage site "in danger" and will contest the decision.Full Article
The announcement could be the first step in a process that results in the reef losings its status as a World Heritage site.
The long term outlook for the reef had deteriorated from 'poor to very poor', the draft decision says, but the government is..