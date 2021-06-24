Folau set to broker release from Catalans contract to allow him to play on Gold Coast
Published
After countless threats and a Supreme Court challenge, Israel Folau’s registration saga appears to be finally coming to an end.Full Article
Published
After countless threats and a Supreme Court challenge, Israel Folau’s registration saga appears to be finally coming to an end.Full Article
Israel Folau had lodged a Supreme Court injunction against the QRL after it refused his registration because he was still..
After countless threats and a Supreme Court challenge, Israel Folau’s registration saga appears to be finally coming to an end.