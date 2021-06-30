Zerafa calls of Tszyu fight in Newcastle over health concerns
Published
Michael Zerafa said his anticipated showdown against Tim Tszyu in Newcastle has been called off because members of his entourage had health concerns.Full Article
Published
Michael Zerafa said his anticipated showdown against Tim Tszyu in Newcastle has been called off because members of his entourage had health concerns.Full Article
Michael Zerafa said his anticipated showdown against Tim Tszyu in Newcastle has been called off because members of his entourage..