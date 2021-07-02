Dawn
Published
Dan didn’t stir as Sally slid out of bed and, with practised ease, dressed in the dark. The dead chill of her clothes raised goosebumps.Full Article
Published
Dan didn’t stir as Sally slid out of bed and, with practised ease, dressed in the dark. The dead chill of her clothes raised goosebumps.Full Article
Dawn Jankovic was riding a roller coaster in Indiana when she returned to the station unresponsive.
Ele's Place celebrates 30 years this year. Volunteers have helped make the non-profit a huge success!