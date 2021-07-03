Motels - a nostalgia trip

Australia remains the only country besides America that still has a robust Motel industry. Born in the 50’s, a fertile environment for Motels with expansive landscapes, increased car ownership and accommodation options beyond those offered by the large bluestone corner Hotels. Motels mimicked Las Vegas. Oversized neon signs, multi coloured doors horse-shoeing around aqua blue pools broke the monotony of long road trips in a rural outback. You had to stop.