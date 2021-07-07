Sydney lockdown extended by a week as NSW records 27 new cases
This morning it was revealed Greater Sydney’s lockdown would be extended by a week and school students would learn from home for the start of term.Full Article
Ms Berejiklian said on Tuesday there was "no doubt" the lockdown in Greater Sydney was having its desired effect, as the state..
Toilet rolls, bread and other necessities are again being snapped up by consumers in a panic-buying frenzy after a two-week..