Texas Democrats flee state in last ditch effort to stop GOP voting bill
The drastic move lays bare how Democrats are making America’s biggest red state their last stand against the GOP’s rush to enact new voting restrictions.Full Article
Democrats in the Texas Legislature are planning to leave the state in another revolt against a GOP overhaul of election laws.
Democrats in the Texas state legislature are planning to leave the state to deny Republicans the quorum needed in a special session..