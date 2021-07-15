Tones And I proves she’s no one-hit wonder with debut album
Published
The singer cheekily references the fact that Dance Monkey “went number one in thirty f---ing countries” on Welcome to the Madhouse.Full Article
Published
The singer cheekily references the fact that Dance Monkey “went number one in thirty f---ing countries” on Welcome to the Madhouse.Full Article
A mystical journey of hope, realism, racism and, eventually, the bright stars above...
It’s been three years since..
Exploring the world of her debut album 'Alpha'...
“I’m actually a prolific person. I write a lot of music.” That..