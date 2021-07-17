First COVID case found at Tokyo Olympics athletes’ village
Published
Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is involved in organising the Games had tested positive.Full Article
Published
Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is involved in organising the Games had tested positive.Full Article
A person involved in organising the Olympic games has tested positive in what is the first case to be reported from the Tokyo..
The chairman of the Japanese Doctors Union, Naota Ueyama, attended the conference at The Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan on..