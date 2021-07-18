Tapping into the brain to help a paralysed man speak
Pancho lost the power of speech after his stroke. Now a computer can predict what he’s thinking about saying. Next challenge: fixing autocorrect.Full Article
A University of California trial that translates brain signals into text has given hope to people suffering from speech loss.