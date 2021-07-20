Anger as protesters compare vaccines to Nazi horrors in France
More than 100,000 anti-vaxxers wearing yellow stars and comparing themselves to persecuted Jews in Nazi Germany marched around France to protest vaccine rules.Full Article
PARIS (AP) — A French Holocaust survivor has denounced anti-vaccination protesters comparing themselves to Jews who were..
A French Holocaust survivor has denounced anti-vaccination protesters comparing themselves to Jews who were persecuted by Nazi..